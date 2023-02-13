Valentine's Day 2023: Gurugram man offers special ‘dating services as boyfriend

Shakul Gupta, a 31-year-old techie from Gurugram, has offered his “Rent a Boyfriend” services for Valentine's Day this year for an amusing fee, for all the single women who wish to have a good time during the season of love. In a post that is now going viral on social media, Shakul Gupta revealed that the only reason for him offering his dating services to single women is to kill the loneliness in Valentine’s week. He also clarified that his intentions through this service are neither commercial nor sexual.Posing with a ‘boyfriend on rent’ banner on social media, the Gurugram man wrote in the caption, “I can give you my shoulder to lean on or be your friend this V-Day. I can double up as your make-up practice model, or if you prefer being lazy, I can make you any kind of food while you relax!

Revealing that he first launched his dating services to women around 5 years ago, Gupta said that he has been on over 50 dates with women and had a good time spending time with them. He also said that many trolls have labeled him as a “gigolo” in the past.The man wrote, “If you're feeling lonely or are in need of companionship, feel no shame in renting me so that I can give you the best date of your life!”

He further added on his Instagram post, “Trolls call me a "Gigolo," but the way I see it, my service helps my dates feel loved, desired, seen, & listened to. That's precisely why I get contacted.”Netizens bombarded him with questions about his ‘rent a boyfriend’ services, with the most popular question being inquiries regarding the rate of his company on Valentine’s Day. You will be amused to know that his services are absolutely free, as he revealed that he only wants a smile from his date in return.