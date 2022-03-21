VIDEO! 19-year-old boy runs 10 km every night after work so he can join Indian Army

Many videos are constantly going viral on social media. One such video is currently going viral and the young man in the video has won everyone's heart.

At 12 o'clock at night a young man was running down the street. He also turned down an offer of a lift. The story of this young man has now come to light. The viral video shows a young man running on the street with a bag on his shoulder. While running, a car comes from behind and the person in it chats with him, expressing his desire to give him lift. But he refuses. Vinodi Kapri shared a video from his Twitter account. In this video he offers to give the boy lift.

At around midnight, a boy was seen on the Noida road running with a bag on his back. Vinod Kapoor offers him a lift, but boy refuses to take lift. But this boy insists on running. He keeps refusing to get in the car. The conversation continues with this boy who refuses to get in the car.

The name of the boy running on this road is Pradip Mehra. Pradeep runs ten kilometers to reach home. Then he will make a meal and then he will eat it. He lives with his older brother. His mother is in the hospital. She is undergoing treatment. Every day Pradeep runs ten kilometers home. When the man in the car asked him, why he prefers to run, the boy replied he wants to join the army.

Pradip asks what my elder brother will eat if I eat with you. While sharing this video, Vinod Kapoor said that it is real gold. At midnight on the streets of Noida, I saw this boy running fast with a bag on his shoulder. I thought if there was a problem, we would give him a lift. But this boy repeatedly refused to take the elevator. Because it is said in your tweet that if you listen, you will fall in love with this child.