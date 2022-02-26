VIDEO! Anand Mahindra on Ukraine War: 'People's willpower to defend country powerful than nuclear weapons'

Anand Mahindra has shared a video of the Russia-Ukraine war. In it, he said,"When people have the willpower to defend their country, it’s a force more powerful than nuclear weapons. Makes invasion feasible but occupation impossible. (Video from the NY Times)."

Anand Mahindra shared a video from New York Times. This video shows the queues on the streets of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. These queues belong to ordinary citizens. Who are ready to take up arms to defend their land from Russian aggression. The President of Ukraine had appealed to the citizens of Ukraine to join the army to fight in the war. After this, these lines are showing the symbol of patriotism.

Sharing a video of this, Anand Mahindra said that when people have the will to save their country, this power is more powerful than any nuclear weapon. It will be possible to invade such people but the occupation would be impossible.