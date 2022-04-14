VIDEO! Five youth fall into drain after concrete slab breaks

A strange incident took place near Jaisalmer railway station in Rajasthan. Five people collapsed when a cement slab on the gutter broke. The incident took place in a garage. Four young men standing and a young man sitting next to them fell down in just a few seconds. A two-wheeler parked next to them crashed into them. The whole incident was recorded on CCTV. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Shravan Chaudhary has a puncture repair shop near the main road at Baba Bawdi in Jaisalmer. There is a gutter next to the shop. This gutter is designed to carry rainwater. Cement slabs have been laid on the gutter. Two young men were working with Shravan Chaudhary in the shop. Just then two young men came there with Scorpio. They wanted to repair the puncture of the car.

The two from Scorpio and the two young men working in the shop were talking. At that moment, the cement slab on the gutter broke and five persons fell down. The two-wheeler next to them also fell on them. Fortunately, they suffered minor injuries. The young man himself came out of the gutter and pulled out his two-wheeler.