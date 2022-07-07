Video! Police beats TTE in train for ticket

A shocking incident has come to light in which a police acted violently in the train. Five policemen on the Bhagalpur-Danapur Intercity Express have been charged with aggravated assault by a TTE. According to TTE Dinesh Kumar Singh, who was stationed in the AC bogie, he had only asked the inspector about the ticket, on which he got angry and started beating him. He was later beaten by four other policemen.

According to the information received, the shocking incident took place on Wednesday. TTE Dinesh Kumar Singh said that first of all Sunil Kumar abused him. Sometime later, when the train arrived at Bakhtiyarpur railway station, some more police personnel came there. They also started beating them with kicks and punches. According to the TTE, several passengers were on the train, but no one came forward to help.

बिहार पुलिस की गुंडई देखिए



बख़्तियारपुर में भागलपुर-दानापुर इंटरसिटी ट्रेन में सिर्फ टिकट चेक करने के लिए माँगने पर दारोगा समेत कई पुलिसवालों ने बुजुर्ग TTE की लात-घूँसो से पिटाई कर दी. pic.twitter.com/LdKlW8gbkA — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) July 6, 2022

The video of the misconduct of TTE Dinesh Kumar Singh on the Danapur-Bhagalpur Intercity Express is going viral on social media. The victim TTE has lodged a written complaint with the Railway Police. At the same time, action has been demanded against the accused police in this case. The passengers were also harassed by the behavior of the inspector and other policemen. Railway officials have said that the matter will be investigated.