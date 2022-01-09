VIDEO: Soldier flies from one boat to another ship with help of jet pack

A video of a Navy SEAL is going viral. A soldier is seen flying through a jetpack. In this video, it is seen that the waves of the sea are very strong. At that moment, the soldier jumps out of a small boat and heads for the ship on the other side. The waves are very strong, but regardless of them, he flies from boat to another ship comfortably.

When he gets on the ship, he spreads his arms and lands comfortably on the ship. This device is called Jetpacks and it is a kind of motorcycle of the future. Which a person will start the journey by hanging on the shoulder. This video has received millions of views.