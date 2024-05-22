Vijay Mallya Wishes RCB On A Non Bank Holliday, Netizens Troll Him

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) boss Vijay Mallya, who has been living in the United Kingdom for over seven years after fleeing from India amidst allegations of bank fraud, took to x, formerly Twitter, to post a special message for the Bengaluru-based franchise in which he said that he could not have made a better choice when deciding to bid for former RCB captain Virat Kohli almost 17 years ago. Mallya also said that RCB had the best chance of winning the IPL 2024.

However, the fugitive businessman didn't realise that his tweet would open a floodgate of memes on the Elon Musk-led microblogging site.

"When I bid for the RCB franchise and I bid for Virat, my inner instinct told me that I could not have made better choices. My inner instinct tells me that RCB have the best chance to go for the IPL Trophy. Onward and Upward. Best of luck," Mallya wrote on X.

Several people on social media asked Mallya why he only tweets when it's a bank holiday. As people took the opportunity to troll former RCB boss ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024.

One of the Twitter asked Mallya when he is returning to India and watch the match here.

"Your inner instinct doesn't tell you to come back and watch the match in the stadium?," wrote the user named THE SKIN DOCTOR.

One of the Twitter users wrote, first time in four years you tweet on non-holiday.

"First time in 4 years,your tweet popped on a non-holiday. We can think of clearing your debt with IPL’s prize money..Come back chicha…miss u," Avishek Goyal tweeted.

First time in 4 years,your tweet popped on a non-holiday.

Today is non holiday... First time in recent years



If one took a closer look at Mallya's X (Twitter) timeline, it does seem like the businessman only comes on the social media platform to wish his fans on public holidays. His past tweet on the micro-blogging platform are shared on RCB for qualifying in the top four and reaching the IPL playoffs and also congratulated RCB Women’s Team too for winning the WPL 2024.

Vijay Mallya, who was once called the 'king of good times' due to his luxurious lifestyle, runaway to the UK in 2016 after he was accused in a bank fraud case involving Rs 90 billion in loans.

Meanwhile, The winner of the eliminator between RR and RCB will advance to Qualifier 2, where they will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 24.