Viral Leopard Video: Passengers in Awe as Big Cat Climbs Bus at Karnataka's Bannerghatta Biological Park

A video of a leopard attempting to climb a bus at Bannerghatta National Park in Karnataka has gone viral on social media. The footage shows the leopard startling passengers by leaping onto the window of their jungle safari bus, leaving everyone inside in awe and fear as they experienced the wild beauty of nature up close.

Viral footage is generating a variety of reactions from viewers online. Some people are worried about the safety of the passengers, while others are making humorous comments.