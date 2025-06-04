Viral Video: Bengaluru Wedding Paused to Watch Final Moments of IPL 2025 as RCB Clinch Title After 18 Years

A viral video is circulating on social media platforms where a wedding celebration was temporarily halted to watch TV showing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final match climax, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the title after beating Punjab Kings on Tuesday night, June 3. The long 18-year wait for the team and Virat Kohli came to an end.

The viral 43-second clip features the bride, groom, and guests cheering for RCB in the final over of the match, which was broadcast on a big screen at the wedding venue. The wedding hall erupted with cheers and chants of "RCB, RCB, RCB" when Kohli knelt down in emotion after the final over. People were also seen dancing and shouting in the viral video.

I’m at a wedding, people paused the wedding to watch the finishing moment of @RCBTweets winning the finals! #RCBvsPBKS#EeSalaCupNamdepic.twitter.com/vE9NMH9sm8 — Nikhil Prabhakar (@nikchillz) June 3, 2025

The match between Punjab Kings and RCB saw a dramatic six-run win by Bangalore. The electrifying finish had 12 runs needed off the last ball. Though Shashank Singh struck a six, it wasn’t enough to prevent an RCB victory. The scenes that followed were a testament to the unifying power of cricket—strangers turned into comrades, and even wedding festivities transformed into an impromptu fan rally.

Meanwhile, celebrations erupted across the country. Streets and junctions were filled with crowds as the sound of firecrackers and chants of “Ee Sala Cup Namde” echoed through the night. The excitement even prompted police intervention to manage overflowing crowds in some areas.