Viral Video: Bride’s Friends Gift Blue Drum at Wedding, Leaving Groom Stunned

A viral video on social media has caught widespread attention after a bride's friends presented her with an unusual wedding gift — a blue drum. What appeared to be a humorous moment on stage has drawn sharp reactions online due to its unsettling connection with a gruesome murder case that shocked the city earlier this year. In the video, the bride and groom are seen sitting on a decorated wedding stage, receiving greetings and gifts from guests. Amid the celebrations, the bride’s friends walk up with a large blue drum, triggering laughter from the bride but visible surprise and disbelief from the groom and others in attendance. The group then proceeds to pose for photographs with the drum. The video was shared on the internet, quickly sparking discussions due to the symbolic significance of the item.

The blue drum has become a haunting symbol in Meerut ever since the shocking murder of Saurabh Rajput, a 35-year-old man whose dismembered body was found inside a sealed, cement-filled blue drum in his home in the Brahmpuri area. The incident occurred on March 4, when Saurabh was allegedly drugged and murdered by his wife, Muskan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla. His body was discovered on March 19 after neighbors reported a foul smell. The accused were arrested upon returning from a trip to Himachal Pradesh.

Currently in judicial custody, 28-year-old Muskan Rastogi has made headlines again — this time for a request she has made from inside jail. Muskan has expressed a desire to study law so that she can legally represent herself in court. Jail authorities have confirmed receiving the request, which is now under consideration.

The blue drum — once an ordinary household item — has now become a chilling cultural reference in local discourse. While the wedding video was seemingly made in jest, many on social media have pointed out the insensitive timing and the disturbing undertones.