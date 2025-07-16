Viral Video: Doctor Falls Into Pit During Temple Volunteering Photoshoot in Madhya Pradesh

In Indian culture, shramdaan (voluntary labor) is considered a noble act, offering physical service for the public good without any expectations. However, in today’s age of social media, such selfless acts are often used to build a public image. Many people now use these moments for photo opportunities, aiming to gain popularity online. The latest example is Dr. Prafull Shrivastava, who was participating in voluntary temple construction. During a staged photoshoot of his contribution, an unexpected accident occurred, turning a simple act of charity into a viral internet moment.

The incident took place in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh. Dr. Shrivastava was contributing physically to the construction of a temple, which is traditionally regarded as a virtuous act. To highlight this noble effort, photographers were present to capture him in action. While pouring soil into a pit, he was asked to repeat the action because the initial photo didn’t come out well. As he attempted again, his foot slipped, and he fell into a six-foot-deep pit, with a heap of soil tumbling over him. The moment was caught on camera by bystanders.

Thankfully, Dr. Shrivastava sustained only minor injuries from the fall. However, the real impact was felt online. A video of the incident quickly surfaced and went viral on social media. Shared by the Instagram page @laughtercolours, the clip has amassed over 1.2 million views in just a few hours. The incident has sparked a mix of laughter and reflection among viewers, raising questions about the authenticity behind many “charitable” acts seen on social platforms today. What began as an image-building effort has now turned into an internet sensation for entirely different reasons.

Netizens were quick to comment, making light of the doctor’s unfortunate fall. Some joked, “Nature taught him a lesson,” while others quipped, “This video went more viral than any of his photos could have.” Many users pointed out the irony of a photoshoot intended to highlight humility ending in a moment of embarrassment. The incident has triggered a broader debate about performative activism and the social media obsession with optics. While Dr. Shrivastava’s intent may have been genuine, the accident revealed the thin line between real service and publicity stunts.