Viral Video! Flock of birds suddenly falls from sky in Mexico

Every day thousands of videos go viral on social media. However, more than half of these videos are of animals. Some videos are very dangerous, while some videos make you laugh. Once a video is uploaded on social media, it doesn't take long for it to go viral. One such Dangerous Video is currently going viral on social media.

This viral video is a few seconds long. However, this video is heartbreaking. The video is said to be from Mexican in North America. This video is currently the topic of discussion on social media. As you can see in this video, thousands of birds suddenly fall from the sky to the ground. One has no idea what exactly is happening. Everyone is shocked after watching this video. Because the question arises as to how such a large number of birds fell from the sky at the same time.

This video has been shared from the Twitter page @RT_com. This video has been viewed by thousands of people so far. Commenting on this video, one user wrote that this is a very shocking video. Another user wrote, I have never seen such a video in my life. The third user wrote that most of these birds have been attacked by someone and that is why all these birds have suddenly fallen from the sky. However, the video is currently making waves on social media.