Viral Video: How To Stop Bike Theft with Just a Small Ring on the Accelerator

In recent years, incidents of bike theft have seen a noticeable rise across several cities. Thieves often steal two-wheelers to make quick money, make minor modifications to disguise the vehicle, and later sell them as second-hand bikes to unsuspecting buyers. Despite the police force working around the clock to nab culprits, these crimes have not completely stopped. In fact, offenders are coming up with new techniques to dodge law enforcement. However, a unique “ninja trick” has recently gained attention online, claiming to prevent such thefts effectively. A video of this trick is viral on social media. Take a look at the video here:

The role of the accelerator in running a motorcycle is extremely important. It functions based on air, fuel, and spark, which together make the engine come alive. When a rider twists the accelerator, a spark is generated through the mixture of air and fuel, and the bike moves forward. Thieves are well aware of this mechanism. With the help of duplicate keys, they easily break open locks and escape with bikes. But the so-called ninja trick directly targets this process by locking the accelerator itself, making theft nearly impossible.

The technique is surprisingly simple. By using a small ring, one can lock the accelerator in place, preventing it from rotating. If the accelerator cannot move, the bike cannot gain speed, even if the engine starts. This clever idea was shared on the Instagram page ‘pakamatbro’ and has gone viral with more than 8 million views. Many viewers have praised the hack for being cost-effective and practical, while some called it one of the smartest ways to counter rising theft cases. The trick has certainly sparked discussions among bike owners.

While the hack looks promising, some people have raised valid doubts. Critics question whether determined thieves who can break the ignition lock with duplicate keys might also find a way to break the accelerator ring. Experts suggest that if the ring is secured with a stronger material, it will be extremely difficult for thieves to bypass it. Though not an official solution, this technique has already gained popularity as a do-it-yourself security method. It shows how a small, innovative idea can strike at the root of a big problem.