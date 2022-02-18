Viral Video! Kid unable to spell out scooter's name, netizens blame online classes

Every day new videos go viral on social media. Some videos make you think, while others make you laugh out loud. The country is currently facing a major crisis i.e covid pandemic. Corona has also had an impact on the education of children in the country. Schools were closed to prevent infection and in the interest of children's health. Online classes are currently going on. But they are having a bad impact on kids. One such video is currently going viral. The video, which went viral on social media, shows a young boy reading Scooty's name.

Initially, he reads each alphabet of the name aloud. Then he tries to spell out the name but says it wrong. You too will be shocked to hear what he said. This video of a few seconds is going viral. At first the boy tries to read the name of the company written on the Scooty. He reads each alphabet properly. It has Jupiter written on it. The boy refers to it as Scooty. Netizens also say that this is the result of an online class. This video has been shared from an Instagram account called comedynation.teb. Thousands of people have liked this video so far. Many have reacted to it.