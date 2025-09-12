Viral Video: Lucknow Woman Slaps Pizza Delivery Man, Demands ₹30,000 Over Minor Accident

In Lucknow, a heated incident unfolded on a busy street when a woman slapped a pizza deliveryman, alleging that he had damaged her vehicle in a minor collision. She reportedly demanded ₹30,000 as compensation and threatened legal action if her demand was not met. Passersby captured the confrontation on video, showing the woman dominating the exchange while the deliveryman remained mostly silent, attempting to explain his side. The clip quickly went viral, with netizens calling for strict action against the woman for assaulting the rider.

In UP's Lucknow, a woman slapped a pizza delivery agent following a minor incident of road rage. She demanded ₹30k for the damage. pic.twitter.com/1GudxU6FDH — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 12, 2025

The incident occurred when the delivery man accidentally collided with a woman rider ahead of him. Enraged, she slapped him, tried to snatch his phone, and demanded ₹30,000 over the minor accident. She can be heard saying, "Road pe jaoge toh kuch bhi karoge? Agar gaadi chalani nahi aati toh, chalata kyu hain? Pehle phone kar aur paisa mangwa." The delivery man called for backup, and his accompanying riders arrived to intervene.

Onlookers tried to calm the situation, while one person recording the scene advised the woman to approach the nearby police station for claiming damage compensation and told her that she had no right to slap anyone. The woman responded, "Aap gyan mat dijiye, agar isne nuksaan kiya hain toh yahi paise dega. Aap police bulaiye."

There is no official update yet on whether a police complaint was filed, and Lokmat Times could not verify the authenticity of the video.