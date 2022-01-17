Viral video! Man pushes woman in front of train at Brussels

A shocking incident has taken place in Brussels, the capital of Belgium. CCTV footage of the incident at Rogers metro station has gone viral on social media. At the metro station, a young man suddenly pushes the woman from behind. The woman falls on the railway track. In the next few seconds, the metro arrived at full speed. The metro seemed to hit the woman. However, the driver of the metro applied the brakes keeping in view the situation. So the metro stopped just at short distance from the woman.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The young man behind the woman is seen walking restlessly on the platform. As soon as he saw the metro approaching, he pushed the woman. So she fell on the rail tracks. Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, the driver of the metro pressed the emergency brake and stopped the metro. This saved the woman's life. The woman is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The doctor informed that she will be discharged soon.