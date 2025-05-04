Viral Video: Mother Assaults Son, Pulls Girlfriends' Hair After Catching Them On A Roadside Date

A mother in Kanpur caught her son and his girlfriend meeting and eating chowmein in secret on the street, and in a dramatic and unexpected moment caught on camera, she openly assaulted them. The Gunjaini Police Station is in charge of the area where the event happened, close to the Ram Gopal crossroads. The young man, Rohit, had informed his mother, Sushila, that he was going somewhere else before driving his bike to see his lady love on May 3. But fate had different ideas. As Sushila was crossing the street, she noticed both of them eating a plate of chowmein at a roadside stand and chose to step in.

Witnesses claim that Sushila became furious and started berating her son. The girlfriend claimed that Sushila grabbed her by the hair and dragged her when she attempted to ease the tension. Bystanders called Shivkaran, Rohit's father, who showed up and allegedly joined his wife in beating their son, further intensifying the situation.

Reports of a disturbance on the street prompted the response of officers from the Gunjaini Police Station. Police momentarily arrested the pair and took them to the station so they could be questioned. Mahesh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of police, confirmed that the police had summoned both families to the station in order to settle the dispute. "No formal complaint was filed," he said. Later, Rohit returned with his parents, Sushila and Shivkaran, while his girlfriend was sent home with her parents.