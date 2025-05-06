Viral Video: Snake Found Inside Train Toilet, Internet Reacts

A snake was spotted inside the washroom of train number 12424 Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, sparking panic among passengers. The incident occurred on May 3, shortly after the train departed from New Delhi. The snake was found resting on a tubelight in the toilet of Coach No. 243578 (A-3). Alert passengers informed railway staff, who promptly escorted the snake out. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

Snakes on the train! Brave escorting duty staff remove snake from train number 12424 Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express which departed from New Delhi on May 03. The snake was in the toilet of Coach No. 243578 (A-3). pic.twitter.com/4slJUi7pis— Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) May 5, 2025

Internet Reacts:

Many internet users reacted to this post on X. A user commented, “So horrifying.” Another user jokingly commented, “Bihari snake tha esliye bathroom me travel kar raha tha. (The snake was native to Bihar, hence he was traveling in the washroom)” Third user commented, “TTE ko bula kr usska fine toh banwate, bina ticket itna safar kr liya wo bhi AC main. (You should have called the ticket checker and asked him to pay the fine since he traveled without a ticket, that too in the AC section)” Another user expressed concern over the snake’s life and said, “It looks like a harmless non poisonous snake, hope they didn't kill it?” Another user commented, “With or without ticket. Waiting list guy lol.” Another user questioned, “Can snake actually crawl inside trains? Or it was brought in by someone from the staff who wanted to get rid of rats in the train?”

How the snake got there remains unknown. Passengers are advised to remain cautious while travelling.