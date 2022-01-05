Viral video: Super kid who does all his household chores

In today's era, we teach our children to study and hire a maid for household work, so the child could just focus on studies and don't get work pressure. But this exceptional case has shocked everyone, one video is going so viral on social media where the 6-year-old boy is seen doing all his household work.

The 1-minute-25-second video long video shows, a 6-year-old boy waking up on his own, with his alarm, arranging his bed, cleaning his bathroom, washing his clothes, making himself breakfast, and even mopping the floor. This video is been posted by his mom on a TikTik account named @shopping666, the lady captioned the video as "My baby is six years old, and he gets up at six every day to cook for himself, do housework and then go to school," the video has so far got 26million views which is insane.

This video left netizens baffled, one user wrote "I'll trade you. my 6 yr old yells at me if I walk in front of the tv" in the comment section. While other commented, "He is much more mature than I am more than twice his age." Another user said, "That’s great and all but he is 6, he should live his childhood and not worry about household chores." One of the viewer said, "Forget the kid. Can we talk about this house from 2078?"