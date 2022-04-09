Viral Video! Video of horse traveling in local train goes viral

A video of horse traveling via local train in West Bengal has gone viral on social media. The incident happened onboard the Sealdah-Diamond Harbor Down local train. A passenger from the same train aboard captured the whole incident on camera. Now the same video has gone viral on social media.

According to information received so far, the horse had taken part in a race at Baripur in West Bengal. The man then found it convenient to travel by local train on horseback to get to his next destination. The other passengers on the train, meanwhile, objected, but the man adamantly travelled with the horse in the local train.

There is a huge crowd in the train and people are not getting proper place to set foot. Railways spokesmen have launched an inquiry into the viral photo. Chief Public Relations Officer Eklavya Chakraborty said that photos and videos of the horse were received. However, the exact location of the incident is yet to be ascertained. An inquiry is underway in this regard.