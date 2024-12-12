Viral Video: Woman Collides with Tree, Falls from Moving Train While Filming Reel | WATCH

A viral video is making waves on social media, showing the lengths some people go to gain fame online. In this video, a woman is seen making a reel on the door of a moving train. However, an unexpected incident occurs that leaves viewers shocked.

The video is reportedly from Colombo in Sri Lanka. Last Sunday, a Chinese woman miraculously survived while traveling on a train. Her actions in the video have sparked outrage among viewers. Some people are praying for her safety while others are expressing anger at her recklessness.

In the video, viewers can see the woman risking her life to make a social media reel. She stands on the train’s steps, leaning outside the moving train. Suddenly, she collides with a tree and falls off the moving train.

The video was shared on Instagram by an account named @dailystar. The caption mentions that the train stopped at the next station and other passengers went back to help the woman. Thankfully, the woman did not suffer any serious injuries.