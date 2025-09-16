Viral Video: Woman Falls Off Bike After Saree Gets Caught in Wheel (Watch)

In a viral video, a young woman, dressed in a saree, sat on the pillion seat of a speeding bike. The loose end of her saree was dragging dangerously on the road. A man riding on another bike behind them noticed the risk and repeatedly tried to alert her. Instead of acknowledging his concern, the woman rudely dismissed him, saying he was interfering unnecessarily. What followed left viewers stunned.

Despite the biker’s persistent warnings, the woman refused to listen and continued ignoring the danger. Within moments, her saree’s loose end got entangled in the rear wheel of the moving bike. The sudden pull caused the bike to lose balance, throwing the woman off onto the road. Given the bike’s speed, she is suspected to have sustained significant injuries. The video ends abruptly, but the incident serves as a striking reminder of why ignoring safety advice can have dire consequences.

Many viewers commented that the accident was a fitting outcome of the woman’s arrogance. Some expressed satisfaction that she learned her lesson the hard way, some speculated the video might have been scripted, while others supported her by saying maybe she was unable to hear the guy warning her. Regardless of its authenticity, the viral video has sparked heated debate on social media, with users sharing their reactions and opinions in large numbers. A user commented, "Satisfaction level in peak." Another user wrote, "Best acting award goes to Saree." Another user in her support wrote, "Don’t understand what satisfaction ppl are getting by seeing this…. I mean she clearly said she is not able to understand and listen what he is saying may be there was to much noise ….what is there to laugh." The clip was originally shared on Instagram by the page “triponthiz.” Although the video is old, it has resurfaced and gone viral once again, garnering over 26.4 million views.