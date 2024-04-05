WATCH: Bull Attacks Motorcyclist in Bengaluru, Shocking Incident Caught on Camera

A motorcyclist in Bengaluru narrowly escaped serious injury last week after a bull attacked him on a busy road. CCTV footage circulating on social media shows the incident, which occurred near the Mahalakshmi Layout swimming pool junction, according to regional media reports.

The video captures a "Kole Basava," a bull decorated for performances, walking on the road with a woman as escort. The bull suddenly charges at the motorcyclist, causing the rider to skid and fall. A following truck driver comes to a stop just in time, avoiding a collision with the fallen rider. Bystanders then gather to assist the rider and move the motorcycle from the road. The rider's condition and the cause of the bull's sudden aggression are unknown.