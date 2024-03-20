WATCH: Car Towed With Passengers Inside in Noida
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 20, 2024 12:07 PM2024-03-20T12:07:51+5:302024-03-20T12:08:06+5:30
A car was reportedly towed in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida even as the passengers were seen sitting inside the vehicle. ...
A car was reportedly towed in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida even as the passengers were seen sitting inside the vehicle. A video of the incident has gone viral shared on social media. According to the rules, if a person is sitting inside a car parked in a no-parking zone, then the vehicle should not be towed.
Car Towed With Passengers:
पैसो के लिए नोएडा विकास प्राधिकरण वालो ने कार में बैठे बुजुर्ग को परिवार समेत क्रेन से टो कर ले गए pic.twitter.com/IxTbTrDRq8— Tushar Srivastava (@TusharSrilive) March 20, 2024
The video of the incident was shared several times on the internet; in a viral video, it can be seen that the red saden towed by the towing vehicle with passengers sitting inside. The video is seen to be shot by the scooty rider.Open in app