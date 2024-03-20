WATCH: Car Towed With Passengers Inside in Noida

A car was reportedly towed in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida even as the passengers were seen sitting inside the vehicle. A video of the incident has gone viral shared on social media. According to the rules, if a person is sitting inside a car parked in a no-parking zone, then the vehicle should not be towed.

Car Towed With Passengers:

The video of the incident was shared several times on the internet; in a viral video, it can be seen that the red saden towed by the towing vehicle with passengers sitting inside. The video is seen to be shot by the scooty rider.