Watch: Elderly Woman Fearlessly Catches 8-Foot-Long Snake With Bare Hands, Video Goes Viral

Many videos of people playing with snakes and catching snakes have been circulating on social media. In recent viral video old woman was seen fearlessly catching snake with bare hand. Meanwhile people recording her was asking her to be careful. This viral video is from Pune's Mulshi Taluka Pune.

In the viral video, an old woman is seen fearlessly catching an 8-foot-long snake and then wrapping it around her neck. A non-venomous Dhaman breed snake entered a house, and 70-year-old Shakuntala Sutar caught it without anyone's help.

🐍💪 70 साल की उम्र में भी हौसला जवान!



पुणे के मुलशी तालुका के कासर अंबोली गाँव की शकुंतला सुतार दादी ने जो किया, वो किसी फिल्मी सीन से कम नहीं।



जब उनके घर में धामन सांप निकला, तो दादी ने



ना डर दिखाया



ना हंगामा किया

बल्कि बिना घबराए साँप को खुद पकड़ा

और गले में डालकर लोगों को… pic.twitter.com/eKuoKCntat — Satyaagrah (@satyaagrahindia) July 27, 2025

Shakuntala Sutar's aim was not just to show courage, but to spread awareness about snakes among the people and dispel superstitions. She said that this is a non-venomous snake that eats rats and frogs. However, people kill this snake out of fear. Currently, the video of this grandmother has become a hot topic on social media. Netizens are praising the grandmother's courage.