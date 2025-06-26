Watch: IndiGo Co-Passenger Busts Man for Stealing on Flight Life Jacket, Video Goes Viral

After Air India plane crash incident, it seems like people are making sure that they are secure. A video of an Indigo passenger was caught camera stealing the life jacket from the aircraft. A video of fight between two passengers has gone viral on social media. The video shows a man being confronted by a fellow passenger who notices safety equipment in his bag.

The passenger retrieves the equipment from the man's bag. The clip was shared on the Instagram account travel.instaagram. In viral video, Man opens his bag and, pulling out a yellow life jacket, questioned the man's actions. "I've been watching you for a while. What are you doing? He's stealing a life jacket," he stated in the video.

"This isn't right; it's for the safety of the passengers." He emphasized the seriousness of interfering with airline safety equipment, noting that life jackets are essential safety items on commercial aircraft and tampering with them can lead to serious consequences under aviation regulations.

Accused Man's identity and his face is not revealed for the security reasons. Commenters expressed disbelief at the theft and applauded the intervening passenger. Calls for a lifetime ban from airlines and public shaming were common. One user lamented the lack of civic sense in India, even among educated individuals. IndiGo has yet to respond to the video.