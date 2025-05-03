Watch: Man Slaps and Drags Dehydrated Horse on Busy Kolkata Road, FIR Filed After Video Goes Viral

A video showcasing a heartbreaking act of inhumanity has gone viral on social media. In the clip, a dehydrated horse is seen collapsed on a busy road in Kolkata, struggling in the heat while vehicles pass by. The distressing footage, originally shared by animal rights organization PETA India, has sparked outrage and concern among animal lovers. It quickly gained traction online, drawing strong reactions from activists, celebrities, and concerned citizens alike.

In clip man is seen dragging horse and forcing him to stand up, he also slapped him. While sharing this clip on social media account X PETA tagged West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee, Swapan Debnath and Kolkata Police requesting them to send the horse to sanctuary and replace the horse drawn carriages with e-vehicles. The tweet reads, 'Horses who are severely underweight, dehydrated, and in pain are not a tourist attraction. Respected Mamata Official, SwapanDebnath98, Kolkata Police, please send the horse to a sanctuary & replace cruel horse-drawn carriages with e-vehicles. #SaveKolkataHorses'.

Horses who are severely underweight, dehydrated, and in pain are not a tourist attraction.



Respected @MamataOfficial, @SwapanDebnath98, @KolkataPolice, please send the horse to a sanctuary & replace cruel horse-drawn carriages with e-vehicles. #SaveKolkataHorseshttps://t.co/Xr0nP0DW6e — PETA India (@PetaIndia) May 1, 2025

Following public outcry, Kolkata Police confirmed the filing of a FIR against the horse's handler at Bhowanipore PS on April 24, 2025, under the BNS & PCA Act, based on a complaint from PETA. Police stated the horse is receiving veterinary care. PETA thanked the police for their swift action, stating that no one should endure such cruelty.