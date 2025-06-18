Watch: Man Sleeps On Two-Wheeler's Footrest in Middle of Road in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada , Video Goes Viral

A bizarre video from Vijayawada Andhra Pradesh is currently going viral on social media where a man was seen sleeping on his scooter in middle of the road. It is believed this was done under the influence of alcohol, however it is not clear. In video Man was seen seated on the footboard of his two-wheeler and taking a nap. It is looking like he has parked his vehicle on the midst of the street, threw his slippers away, and fell asleep.

This incident took place in broad daylight and in video we can see that man is sleeping so relaxed that a mini truck, few bikes and several autorickshaws passed by his side still he was not waking up. It was reported from the Srinagar Colony of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

A video from Telugu Scribe shows a man in a patterned shirt asleep next to his overturned scooter. His shoes are scattered around him. It is predicted that he might have collapsed from sudden exhaustion. The reason for his collapse is unknown.