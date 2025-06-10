Watch: Monkey Attends Man’s Funeral in Jharkhand, Kisses Him Before Final Farewell, Viral Video Melts Netizens Hearts

Animals can connect with a person's soul deeply if we put efforts into it. Animals have a tendency to remember things that a person did for them, and they connect with them emotionally. A deeply moving moment is currently going viral on social media, where a monkey was seen attending a funeral of its caretaker in Deoghar, Jharkhand.

As per the reports, it is believed that the monkey shared a very close bond with the local farmer, so after the sudden death of the farmer, the monkey came to the funeral site to attend the last rites.

Monkey stayed next to that person's dead body till the last ritual, showing its connection and bond. In the viral video, the monkey can be seen kissing the dead body before the rituals start.