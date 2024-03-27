Watch Now: Guwahati Beggar Uses QR Code for Donations, Video Goes Viral

It seems that even beggars have also become digital. Many beggars are often seen everywhere on the streets begging because of their situation. When these people come to the fore, some people freely give them some money while others avoid them because they don't have spare money. But now there is no escape because now beggar has come up with a solution. It is a QR code. Yes, you read it right now the beggar also has a QR code. A video of a poor person holding a QR has gone viral on Social Media. This person is seen begging with a QR code. People are calling him a digital beggar.

In this video that has gone viral, you can see a person with a QR code hanging around his neck going to people and begging. This person has taken this gamble so that people do not avoid giving the excuse of not having a holiday. It has Phone Pay, Paytm, and Google Pay services.

It is said that this video is from Guwahati. You can see that a blind person is walking around with a QR code. He approaches a car and asks for help. The person in the car scans the QR code to give him 10 rupees. The person then holds his phone to his ear to hear the notification that the money has been deposited. He gets happy when he gets the money.

Stumbled upon a remarkable scene in bustling #Guwahati – a beggar seamlessly integrating digital transactions into his plea for help, using PhonePe! Technology truly knows no bounds.

It's a testament to the power of technology to transcend barriers, even those of socio-economic… pic.twitter.com/7s5h5zFM5i — Gauravv Somani (@somanigaurav) March 24, 2024