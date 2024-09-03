A video of a Pakistani pilot cleaning the windshield has gone viral on social media. Everyone is aware that Pakistan's ongoing financial crisis has been a topic of concern and discussion globally, with various news and videos highlighting the struggles faced by the country. Recently, a viral video has added a humorous yet startling dimension to these discussions. The video shows a Serene Air pilot in Pakistan cleaning the windshield of an Airbus A330-200 by leaning out of the cockpit window, an act that has left viewers both amused and concerned.

The video, shared on social media platform X by user @gharkekalesh, depicts the pilot using a cloth to wipe the windscreen before preparing for a flight from Pakistan to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The caption humorously reads, "Pilots in Pakistan are cleaning plane windows," highlighting the unusual sight.

This incident has sparked a debate online about airline safety protocols and the responsibilities of ground staff, as such tasks are typically handled by maintenance crews rather than pilots. The video has garnered a wide range of reactions from social media users. Some found the situation amusing, with one user commenting, "Hilarious, this could be done only in Pakistan." Another user remarked, "It's a common thing. If the pilot wants to do it, there's no harm. They can ask for help if needed, but if someone wants to do it, there's no problem."

Others, however, expressed concern, with one user joking, "Thankfully they're not doing it in the sky given their level of incompetence." The incident has drawn comparisons to a similar event in May of this year, where a Southwest Airlines pilot was photographed cleaning the windshield of a Boeing 737, though the context and public reaction differed significantly.

The viral video serves as a reflection of the unique and often challenging situations arising in Pakistan amidst its financial struggles, while also providing a glimpse into the lighter, albeit concerning, side of the aviation industry.