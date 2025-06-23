Watch: Parents Get Emotional as Daughter Welcomes Them Onboard as Lead Cabin Crew, Touches Their Feet In Viral Video

Watching your children climb the ladder of success is every parent's dream, and if they surprise you with the achievement, then it is a proud moment. Currently, a heart-touching video is trending on social media in which a flight attendant surprises her parents in mid-flight, and they get emotional. This viral video is shared by cabin crew member Parmita Roy on Instagram earning widespread admiration for its emotional depth and heartfelt simplicity. Parmita Roy, who was serving as the lead cabin crew member, had the opportunity to welcome her parents on board a flight — a moment she described as her “dream flight”.

Viral video clip opens with a text overlay reading, “Surprising my parents as a lead cabin crew. The moment I will cherish forever. Dream flight.” The video captures the heartwarming moment Roy greets her parents with a radiant smile as they board the aircraft. She then respectfully bows to touch their feet, a traditional Indian gesture of reverence, moving her parents with pride. Viewers were touched by the genuine pride on her parents' faces and the simplicity of the moment, flooding the comments section with emotional reactions. Social media users responded warmly, praising the wholesome scene and Roy's respectful gesture, which evoked tears in some. Many appreciated the glimpse into the personal sacrifices of aviation staff, finding the video real, pure, and smile-inducing, making it a worthwhile social media moment.

Others appreciated the rare glimpse into the human side of aviation staff. “People forget the sacrifices behind these uniforms. This video reminds us of that journey,” wrote one Instagram user. Another person remarked, “This is why we love such content — it’s real, it’s pure, and it makes us smile.” While one follower said, “Such moments make social media worthwhile.”