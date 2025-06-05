Watch: Shocking Video Shows Dead Lizard Found Inside Tandoori Roti at Dhaba

Another bizarre incident has came to light where a man who ordered tandoori roti discovered a dead lizard stuffed inside the roti. This video is going viral on social media which has created significant concern for the street food lovers. This video was posted on Instagram which shows man breaking a pice of tandoori roti, to find out a small lizard inside. The post filled with shocking reactions of netizens.

One use wrote, "Abey vo chhipkali stuffed tanduri roti he". another one wrote, 'why are you scaring everyone" Viewers were left astonished by the shocking sight. One viewer commented on the video, “Think twice before eating tandoori roti at the dhaba! What are they serving?" The video quickly went viral, drawing millions of views and diverse reactions.

In separate incident a Thai man was left horrified after discovering a snake frozen inside an ice cream bar he bought from a street vendor. The incident has gone viral on social media, sparking shock and concern among users.

The man, identified as Naklengboon, shared the image on Facebook with the caption, "Such big eyes! Is it dead yet? Black bean, street vendor, real picture because I bought it myself." The post quickly gained traction, with many expressing disbelief and disgust.