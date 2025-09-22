Watch: Thief Caught on Camera Stealing Money from Puja Thali in Salon, Bizarre Incident Goes Viral

Shocking video is currently circulating on social media in which man is seen stealing cash from a pooja thali. Surveillance footage of this incident is going viral on internet and netizens are shocked after seeing such kind of theft. In footage we can two man standing at reception of salon acting like is inquiring.

One of two men tries to distract receptionist while other one her swiftly steals money from thali. While reacting this video shared by Ghar Ka Kalesh one usere wrote, "I don't understand. In India, people don't understand the meaning of queue. They always go sideways if there is a space on the counter. This is bizarre. I have seen it in multiple places. A queue or line means a person behind another person, not on the side!" another said, "Brother, this is stealing money from the puja thali. He doesn't know, but God is watching everything."

Look at that T-shirt guy near counter 💀 pic.twitter.com/0yv32STho0 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 20, 2025

Some users also claimed that the watchman saw them staling money from thali, still he allow them to go.

"Also, look at the security guy. Instantly, his instinct predicted that the visitors were suspects. But unfortunately, his status might have prevented him from proceeding." Location of the incident is not clear but according to reports this theft took place on Thursday, September 18 2025 around 4 pm.