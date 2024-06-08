Watch: Viral Video Shows NDA Leaders Using Same Bouquet to Greet PM Modi After Meet, Netizens Say 'Used Like Soan Papdi on Diwali'

A video from Friday's National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting at Samvidhan Sadan has gone viral, capturing a humorous incident involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several NDA leaders. In the footage, leaders were seen lining up to greet PM Modi, each presenting him with the same bouquet repeatedly.

Watch video here:

'Flower Bouquets Are New Soan Papdi:' NDA leaders using the same bouquet again & again to greet PM Modi draws hilarious reactions#NDA#NarendraModi#FlowerBouquets#SoanPapdipic.twitter.com/sjMSsCx16V — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) June 7, 2024

Among those featured in the video was Om Prakash Rajbhar, president of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, who noticed others waiting with bouquets and quickly picked up a spare one from a nearby table before joining the queue to congratulate Modi. Brajesh Pathak, BJP leader and UP Deputy CM, standing nearby, also attempted to grab the same spare bouquet but was fortunate to receive a bouquet handed to him by someone else.

The video, showing this repetitive bouquet gesture by NDA leaders, has sparked a wave of memes and jokes on social media platforms. Many users found humour in the situation, likening it to the tradition of regifting Soan Papdi, a popular Indian sweet exchanged during festivals. The user wrote, “So the bouquet in political circle is used like the soan papdi is used on Diwali."