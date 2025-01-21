WATCH: Young Man Performs Dangerous Stunt on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Jalna Road, Video Goes Viral

A young man performing a dangerous stunt on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Jalna Road during rush hour has gone viral on social media. In video he is seen standing on a speeding motorcycle with both hands off the handlebars. The incident, which occurred on the Mondha Naka flyover, has sparked outrage on social media. The Instagram account, Sachin Lipne, that posted the video has since been deleted, leaving the individual embarrassed.

Jalna Road, a major thoroughfare, experiences heavy traffic day and night, making the stunt even more perilous for the rider and the passenger on the motorcycle. While the exact timing of the incident is unclear, the video depicts the young man standing on the moving bike and later extending his arms.

The police are now investigating the matter and searching for those involved. The video has drawn widespread criticism on social media, particularly due to the motorcycle lacking a front number plate, complicating efforts to identify the riders. Users are demanding strict action against the youth for endangering lives for the sake of a stunt, and the police are actively pursuing the case.