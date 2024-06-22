“You Messed with the Wrong Man”: Fans React After Tanzim Hasan Gives Aggressive Send-Off to Virat Kohli in IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan faced backlash on social media after giving an aggressive send-off to Indian cricket star Virat Kohli during their T20 World Cup Super 8 clash at the Sir Vivian Richards National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The incident occurred in the ninth over of India's innings when Tanzim, reintroduced into the attack, bowled out Kohli on the very first delivery. Kohli, who had been playing well, was duped by the length and pace of the delivery, which curled in to hit the middle stump.

Watch Video Here:

Following the dismissal, Tanzim approached Kohli and delivered an extended death stare, a moment that quickly went viral on social media. Fans and cricket experts criticized Tanzim's behavior, labeling it as unsportsmanlike.

Here's how fans reacted:

You messed up with the wrong man.#INDvsBANpic.twitter.com/loispnAIcn — Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) June 22, 2024

You messed up with wrong manpic.twitter.com/yoGoS7MivU — RUCHIT 🎶 (@133_at_Hobart_) June 22, 2024

Dear Tanzim Hasan, You messed up with Wrong man 🤡 pic.twitter.com/kapssyeQPB — ' (@123Kohlisthatic) June 22, 2024

Tanzim Hasan RIP ☠️ — Yashoverdhan (@yash182004) June 22, 2024

Williams to tanzim Hasan : hum bhi pele gye the Tum bhi pele jaoge #INDvsBAN#Viratkohlipic.twitter.com/zD6KNhmSjX — Aakash vats (@aakashvats264) June 22, 2024

Tanzim hasan is his name right? We will see you next time.

Bookmark this one. — Alok Mishra (@thenameis_alok) June 22, 2024

Bro messed with the wrong guy!!!

Tanzim hasan you better be prepared ☠ pic.twitter.com/qfJMm8dXAB — theyounggirldiary (@younggirldiary9) June 22, 2024

Kohli, despite his early dismissal, made history by becoming the first player to reach 3000 runs in World Cups, including ODIs and T20Is. The match saw India's openers, Rohit Sharma and Kohli, give the team a strong start before both were dismissed in quick succession.

Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, elected to field first after winning the toss. India, unbeaten in the tournament, faced a determined Bangladesh team looking to bounce back from their previous Super 8 loss to Australia.