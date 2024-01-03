Zomato Executive Rides Horse to Deliver Food Goes Viral Amid Petrol Pump Crisis in Hyderabad

In response to the ongoing truckers' strike causing a fuel shortage in Hyderabad, a Zomato delivery person resorted to a unique mode of transportation by delivering food on a horse. The city witnessed a significant disruption as numerous fuel stations displayed 'no stock' signs. The shortage issues persist, but improvement is anticipated by evening. Until then, it is advised to refrain from driving unless equipped with an unconventional solution like riding a horse through the ongoing challenges.

In a brief video clip, a Zomato delivery agent was captured arriving on horseback at Chanchalguda, situated adjacent to the Imperial Hotel. The footage depicted the man waving to the public on the streets as he navigated through the area on horseback. This unconventional mode of transportation was adopted amid long queues and the closure of petrol pumps, a consequence of the ongoing truckers' protest causing fuel shortages.

HYDERABADI THINGS!



A Zomato delivery person goes riding a horse to deliver food! The city came to a grinding halt yesterday after most fuel stations put up ‘no stock’ board owing to truckers strike.



City isn’t still fully on the track with the shortage woes still continuing.… pic.twitter.com/g6VnKkP3e5 — Revathi (@revathitweets) January 3, 2024

Long queues spilled over to the main roads in Hyderabad on Tuesday as a large number of motorists gathered at the fuel outlets for petrol and diesel in Hyderabad, resulting in traffic jams at several places for some time, news agency PTI reported. The traffic jam was brought under control by evening, police officials said.

(Fuel) availability is there. People are apprehensive that due to the agitation by truck drivers, it may not be available and they are going to petrol pumps in large numbers, following which queues were formed and subsequently spilled over to the roads resulting in traffic jams initially, a senior police said.