1 in 5 IT decision-makers struggling to find AI/ML talent: Report 

New Delhi, Nov 15 One in five IT decision-makers is facing difficulty in finding Artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning (ML) talent, according to a report, highlighting a major gap in these advanced skills.

The report by Skillsoft, a platform for transformative learning experiences, showed that IT decision-makers are also struggling with hiring cybersecurity and information security talent (38 per cent).

As a result, AI/ML remains the top investment priority for IT decision-makers as they rank this skill set lowest amongst team members across nearly 30 competencies.

The annual report, based on insights from more than 5,100 global IT decision-makers and professionals, examines the state of the IT industry and highlights the growing need for workforce upskilling and reskilling to keep pace with technological advancements.

About 65 per cent of IT decision-makers said there are skill gaps across their teams, with 72 per cent planning to address them through training existing talent.

“This year has reinforced that when it comes to the technology industry, there are two constants: change and the need to continuously adapt. Our report highlights current organisational priorities and skilling needs while offering insights into how leaders and individuals can embrace learning opportunities to drive better business outcomes,” said Orla Daly, Chief Information Officer, Skillsoft.

“As AI technologies are further embedded into workplace operations and the demand for cybersecurity talent and leadership skills intensifies, it is more important than ever that organisations adopt a proactive approach to skill-building. This involves not only investing in holistic training programmes that encompass technical skills, leadership skills, and certifications but also fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation with opportunities to put new skills into practice,” Daly added.

Recent insights reveal significant gaps in the effectiveness of skilling programmes. Nearly a fourth (22 per cent) of IT decision-makers expressed dissatisfaction with their organisation's talent development initiatives.

To improve these, organisations should consider adopting a blended learning approach. IT professionals find in-person, instructor-led sessions as the most effective, followed by a mix of online and in-person training and online instructor-led options, highlighting the need to customise training methods to optimise learning outcomes and meet the evolving demands of the workforce, the report suggested.

