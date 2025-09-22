10th Ayurveda Day to showcase India’s commitment to holistic healthcare

New Delhi, Sep 22 The 10th Ayurveda day will showcase India’s commitment to holistic healthcare and reaffirm its role in global health, said the Ministry of Ayush on Monday.

The 10th Ayurveda Day will be celebrated on September 23 nationwide.

At a press event in Goa, the Ministry highlighted the significance of ayurveda, its contributions to holistic health, and the special events planned to mark the milestone celebration.

The theme “ayurveda for people, ayurveda for planet” underscores personal health, global well-being, ecological balance, and sustainable development, said Professor (Vaidya) Pradeep Kumar Prajapati, Director, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa.

“The 10th Ayurveda Day is an opportunity to take Ayurveda to every individual and reaffirm its role in global health,” he added.

Prof. Prajapati further urged citizens, physicians, researchers, students, and policymakers to actively participate in this national campaign.

Calling it a people’s movement, he underlined the need to blend ayurveda’s ancient wisdom with modern research and evidence, bringing it to the forefront of global healthcare.

“Ayurveda day reflects a decade-long journey of health, balance, and global recognition,” said Prof. (Dr.) Sujata Kadam, Dean, AIIA Goa, while underlining ayurveda’s role as a bridge between tradition and science, individuals and society, and humanity and nature.

She also highlighted the contributions of AIIA Goa as a 250-bed hospital with 22 OPD services daily, benefitting more than 800 patients, including international visitors, and emerging as a leading centre for education, research, and patient care.

Established in 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AIIA, Goa, acts as a premier centre for ayurvedic education, research, and healthcare. It has been designated as the nodal agency for hosting the national celebrations of the 10th Ayurveda Day this year.

Since its inauguration, the institute has made remarkable progress in patient care and medical facilities, and is also promoting medical value travel and health tourism.

