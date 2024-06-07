14 Apple apps that offer powerful & moving experiences

San Francisco, June 7 From 'Bears Gratitude' app that offers its users daily gratitude practices to 'oko' app which is an impactful app for people who are visually impaired, 14 apps and games have been recognised by Apple for their design, technical achievement and innovation.

Chosen from 42 finalists, the apps belong to seven categories -- delight and fun, inclusivity, innovation, interaction, social impact, visuals and graphics, and a new spatial computing category.

According to Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, the winners of the Apple Design Awards this year have demonstrated how apps can create powerful and moving experiences.

‘Crayola Adventures’ is a colourful adventure game that brings to life character choices that include different skin tones, abilities, body types, pronouns, and full game narration.

All ages can enjoy this delightful game experience, offering a mix of activities that include making decorations, solving puzzles, and reading storybooks.

‘Procreate Dreams’ is a design tool that allows creatives of all kinds to create 2D animations using the extensive and familiar library of brushes, gestures, and PencilKit-enabled behaviours from the original Procreate.

The game ‘Lost in Play’ offers players a charming adventure through childhood imagination with thoughtfully crafted puzzles.

This point-and-tap journey features hand-drawn graphics, easy-to-learn interactions, and compelling gameplay that ignites a childlike sense of discovery throughout, said Apple.

The ‘Crouton; app provides users with a clean interface for stashing away recipes, creating grocery lists, and presenting step-by-step instructions in the kitchen.

With its effortless series of interactions, Crouton lets users keep their focus on the counter rather than the screen, said Apple.

The ‘Blackbox’ on Apple Vision Pro challenges users to think about every corner of the spatial canvas.

Players are greeted by engaging puzzles and clever easter eggs at every turn.

The game is filled with wonderful details, and every solution feels like learning a new magic trick as puzzles gently unfold around the player and curiosity is rewarded, according to Apple.

