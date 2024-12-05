1.45 crore register under PM’s rooftop solar scheme, 6.34 lakh panels installed

New Delhi, Dec 5 Around 1.45 crore registrations have been done and 6.34 lakh installations were completed under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, according to a statement in Parliament.

The scheme was launched by the Prime Minister with the aim of achieving 1 crore rooftop solar installations in the residential sector by Fiscal Year 2027 with an allocated budget of Rs 75,021 crore.

The National Portal reported a total of 1.45 crore registrations, 26.38 lakh applications, and 6.34 lakh rooftop solar installations, Union Minister of State (MoS) for New and Renewable Energy and Power, Shripad Naik, said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The subsidy has been issued to 3.66 lakh applicants and it is regularly released within 15 to 21 days, according to the MoS.

Gujarat has witnessed the maximum number of solar installations under the initiative at 2,86,545. Maharashtra stands next with 1,26,344 installations, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 53,423 installations.

The ministry is partnering with all stakeholders including REC, DISCOMs, and vendors, among others, with an aim to resolve any challenge on the way to a successful implementation of the scheme, MoS Naik said.

PM Modi had launched the rooftop solar scheme for providing free electricity to consumers. This project, with an investment of over Rs 75,000 crore, aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month.

From substantive subsidies, given directly to people’s bank accounts, to heavily concessional bank loans, the Central Government aims to ensure that there is no cost burden on the people.

In order to popularise this scheme at the grassroots, Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats have been incentivised to promote rooftop solar systems in their jurisdictions.

At the same time, the scheme is leading to more income, lesser power bills and employment generation for people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor