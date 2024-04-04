3AI Holding partners SML India to jointly own genAI platform 'Hanooman'

New Delhi, April 4 Abu Dhabi-based AI investment firm 3AI Holding Limited on Thursday announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Seetha Mahalaxmi Healthcare (SML) India, allowing them to jointly own the multilingual genAI platform 'Hanooman'.

SML introduced Hanooman in February this year at Nasscom’s NTLF Techade conference.

According to the company, 3AI Holding’s homegrown proprietary patent pending Omega generative AI will make 'Hanooman', bigger and more powerful, which is set to launch on May 01.

"The partnership with SML to power Hanooman is a step towards our shared vision to provide equitable AI access to the Indian masses. We are focusing on catering to a diverse range of users through our advanced multilingual text capabilities," Arjun Prasad, MD, 3AI Holding, said in a statement.

With the newly formed strategic partnership between 3AI Holding and SML, Hanooman aims to reach 200 million users in 22 Indian languages within the first year from the day of its launch.

In addition, Hanooman will be offering its multimodal and multilingual capabilities, including text, voice, image and code to its users, the company said.

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to India by delivering advanced AI solutions for the Indian masses with applications across industries like healthcare, legal services, and education, among others," said Dr Vishnu Vardhan, Co-Founder & CEO, SML India.

Moreover, the company mentioned that Hanooman will also be offering the platform to startups and incubate them along with Nasscom to ensure that the generative AI space thrives and India gets the required boost to lead this space.

