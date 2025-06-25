4 automakers to recall over 14,000 vehicles due to faulty parts

Seoul, June 25 Hyundai Motor, Jaguar Landrover Korea and two other companies will voluntarily recall more than 14,000 vehicles to address faulty components, the transport ministry said on Wednesday.

The four companies, including trading firm GS Global Corp. and GM Asia-Pacific Regional Headquarters, the South Korean subsidiary of General Motors Co., are recalling a combined 14,708 units across 19 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a press release, reports Yonhap news agency.

Vehicle owners can check whether their vehicles are subject to the recall by visiting the government website at www.car.go.kr or calling 080-357-2500, the ministry said.

In May, Kia Corp., BMW Korea and Hyundai Motor Co. voluntarily recalled over 16,000 vehicles due to manufacturing defects, the transport ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, a total of 16,577 units across 14 models were subjected to recalls.

Kia recalled 12,949 units of two models, including the Seltos, due to a defect in the high-pressure fuel pipe that may lead to fuel leakage and increase the risk of fire.

BMW recalled 2,213 units of 11 models, including the 520i, as improperly installed components in the 48V starter-generator may cause battery charging failure. Hyundai will take corrective measures on 1,390 units of its Elec City hydrogen fuel cell buses due to inadequate design of the hydrogen discharge port cap.

Earlier in April, Volvo Car Korea, Mercedes-Benz Korea, Man Truck & Bus Korea and two other foreign car brands voluntarily recalled over 117,000 vehicles due to manufacturing defects.

The five companies, including Jaguar Land Rover Korea and Nissan Korea, recalled a combined 117,925 units across 49 models sold in South Korea, according to the ministry.

Volvo recalled 95,573 units of eight models, including the XC60, due to a software error in the event data recorder that may result in driving information not being properly recorded.

