4 chip manufacturing units, 3 supercomputers this year to boost India’s global tech position

New Delhi, Dec 27 The year 2024 saw four new semiconductor manufacturing units and three ‘Param Rudra’ supercomputers, among several other initiatives, to strengthen India’s position on the global tech stage, the government said on Friday.

Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL)’s proposal for setting up a semiconductor fab facility in India with an investment of Rs 91,526 crore was approved in February 2024.

The fab facility will be set up in a technology partnership with PSMC, Taiwan. The production capacity of the project would be around 50,000 wafer starts per month (WSPM).

Another Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL)’s proposal for setting up of OSAT facility in India with an investment of Rs 27,120 Crore was approved in the same month. The facility will use indigenous semiconductor packaging technologies with a production capacity of 48 million per day.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited’s proposal for setting up an OSAT facility in India with an investment of Rs 7,584 crore was also approved in February 2024, according to the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

The facility will be set up as a joint venture partnership with Renesas Electronics America, US, and STARS Microelectronic, Thailand.

The technology would be provided for this facility by Renesas Electronics Corporation, Japan and STARS Microelectronic, Thailand. The production capacity would be around 15.07 million units per day.

Kaynes Technology India Limited (KTIL) proposal for setting up of Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Sanand, Gujarat for Wire bond Interconnect, Substrate Based Packages was approved in September.

This facility will be set up with an investment of Rs 3,307 crore. The facility will have the capacity to produce more than 6.33 million chips per day.

On September 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated three Param Rudra Supercomputers to the nation via video conferencing.

These supercomputers, developed under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM), are installed at the Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) in New Delhi (3 PetaFlops), the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) at the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) in Pune (1 PetaFlop), and the S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences in Kolkata (838 TeraFlops).

The supercomputers will significantly enhance research capabilities for young scientists in India, facilitating advanced studies in physics, earth sciences and cosmology. These supercomputers facilitate over 10,000 researchers, including more than 1,700 PhD scholars from over 200 academic institutions and R&D labs across the country.

According to the government, nine projects under the Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS) have been approved that are expected to generate 15,710 lobs.

Also, 6.39 crore individuals have been trained under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA), exceeding the target of 6 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor