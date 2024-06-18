41 per cent of Indian workers have 2 or more sources of income, reveals report

New Delhi, June 18 About 41 per cent of Indian workers now have two or more sources of income, the highest among 18 surveyed countries, as there has been a substantial rise in salary satisfaction among the Indian professionals, a report showed on Tuesday.

The salary satisfaction jumped from 49 per cent to 73 per cent in 2023, again the highest among 18 countries, according to ADP's annual survey, titled 'People at Work 2024: A Global Workforce View'.

With salary continuing to be the most important factor for Indian workers surveyed in a job (55 per cent), it is no surprise that Indian respondents' job satisfaction rate remains the highest among the 18 countries surveyed -- at 81 per cent.

Satisfaction rates vary slightly by gender, with female respondents expressing higher contentment (84 per cent) than male respondents (78 per cent).

Interestingly, the survey shows the education sector leads the pack with the highest satisfaction rate (88 per cent).

"It's encouraging to see workers more satisfied with their compensation, which translates to more productive and engaged workforces. Amid the strong economic growth and the war for talent, employers need to offer fair compensation to ensure the financial security and overall well-being of their workforce," said Rahul Goyal, Managing Director, ADP India & Southeast Asia.

Despite the importance of pay, it is worth noting that more than half of Indian workers surveyed (55 per cent) regularly receive incorrect payments.

"This highlights the importance of having a robust payroll system to ensure timely and precise compensation," said Goyal.

