4.76 crore smart meters installed to streamline power sector: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 8 As many 4.76 crore smart meters have been installed in the country for better monitoring of the power sector under various schemes, while under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), 20.33 crore smart meters have been sanctioned based on the proposal submitted by the states, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Minister of State for Power Yesso Naik said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha that under RDSS, smart metering is being carried out through public private partnership (PPP) mode. The Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider is responsible for supplying, maintaining and operating the metering infrastructure installation.

Smart meters provide consumers with real-time data on their energy usage. Besides, the data generated from smart meters at the system level including Feeders and Distribution Transformers and consumer level gives complete insights regarding energy accounting and is being used by the distribution utilities for conducting energy audits.

The shift to prepaid smart meters also allows for better budgeting for consumers and improved cash flow and billing efficiency for utilities.

Monitoring at the substation and grid level involves automation and integration of IT systems to improve reliability and efficiency. SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition)/ DMS (Distribution Management System) systems have been sanctioned under RDSS which help in reducing outages and improving response times to faults through remote monitoring and control, thus improving the efficiency and reliability of power distribution networks.

Funds have been allocated under the scheme for modernisation works including strengthening and upgrading distribution infrastructure, including substations, transmission lines, and underground cabling. The digitalisation and modernisation of the grid is essential for integration of renewable energy sources into the Distribution network, thereby facilitating the clean energy transition in the country.

In answer to another question, the minister disclosed that with collective effort of Centre and States and the reform measures undertaken, the Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses of distribution utilities at the national level has reduced from 21.91 per cent in FY21 to 16.16 per cent in FY25.

He stated that the Centre has been supporting the power distribution utilities to improve their AT&C losses through various initiatives. The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) has been launched with the objective of improving the quality and reliability of power through a financially sustainable and operationally efficient distribution sector. The scheme aims at bringing down the AT&C losses to pan-India level of 12-15 per cent.

Under the scheme, projects worth Rs. 2.83 lakh crore have been sanctioned. These involve distribution infrastructure works worth Rs. 1.53 lakh crore which include replacement of old conductors, laying Low Tension Aerial Bunched cables, and upgradation of distribution transformers.

Additional borrowing consent of 0.5 per cent of GSDP (gross state domestic product) has also been given to state governments as an incentive, which is conditional on them undertaking specific reforms in the power sector.

