5 research initiatives driving India-AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi, Dec 19 As India prepares to host the India–AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital this February, a set of research-led initiatives is emerging as the knowledge backbone of the global event, positioning the country as a hub for responsible and impact-driven artificial intelligence, particularly for the Global South.

At the centre of the effort are five research casebooks and a dedicated research symposium being developed by IndiaAI in partnership with leading international and domestic institutions. These initiatives focus on real-world AI deployments and aim to guide countries on scaling AI solutions that are ethical, inclusive and sustainable.

One of the key initiatives is the AI for Energy Casebook, developed with the International Energy Agency, which documents how AI is being used to forecast renewable energy, improve grid reliability and enhance industrial efficiency. The casebook compiles proven deployments to support energy security and sustainability, especially in emerging economies.

In healthcare, IndiaAI has partnered with the World Health Organisation to document AI use cases across the Global South. The casebook highlights deployed solutions in diagnostics, disease surveillance, maternal health, telemedicine and supply-chain optimisation, capturing both impact and lessons for responsible scaling.

Another major initiative is the Compendium on Gender-Transformative AI Solutions, curated with UN Women India. It focuses on AI innovations that advance gender equality by supporting women’s safety, financial inclusion, health, education, skilling and climate resilience, while addressing bias through evidence-based design.

The education-focused compendium, developed with CSF and the EkStep Foundation, showcases scalable AI solutions improving foundational learning, supporting teachers and enhancing inclusion across emerging economies. Selected case studies will be presented at the summit and contribute to a global evidence base for AI adoption in education.

In agriculture, IndiaAI is working with the Government of Maharashtra’s AI and Agritech Innovation Centre and the World Bank to compile deployed AI solutions delivering measurable benefits to farmers and agricultural systems.

Complementing these publications, the Research Symposium on AI and Its Impact will be held on February 18, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam. The symposium will bring together leading researchers from India and the Global South, showcasing high-impact research and strengthening links between policy, research and real-world implementation.

Together, these initiatives aim to anchor the India–AI Impact Summit 2026 in evidence-based insights, reinforcing India’s role as a global leader in responsible AI innovation.

