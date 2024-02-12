50% of time Indian users pick up their phones out of habit: Report

New Delhi, Feb 12 One out of two (50 per cent) times Indian users pick up their phones without knowing why they fired up their smartphone, a new report revealed on Monday.

According to the global management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a typical smartphone user picks up the phone 70-80 times a day.

"In our research, we have seen about 50 per cent of the time consumers do not have clarity on why they pick up the phone -- they do it out of habit," said Kanika Sanghi, Lead - Centre for Customer Insights India.

The findings in the report are based on actual clicks/swaps data of over 1,000 users and in-depth consumer interviews conducted across India.

Moreover, the report found that 45-50 per cent of the time consumers are very clear on the task to be accomplished, and 5-10 per cent of the time consumers have partial clarity.

"Smartphones are evolving -- the recent spate of discussions in media and at industry events on themes like ‘AI on device’ or ‘app-less experience through Gen AI’ is a testament to that evolution," said Nimisha Jain, Senior Partner and Managing Director at BCG.

The report also mentioned that Indian smartphone users love to stream video content (short-form/long-form) as 50-55 per cent of their time is spent on streaming apps, while socialising (texts/calls), shopping, searching (for information on travel, jobs, hobbies etc.) and gaming.

