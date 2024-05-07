5G tablet shipments in India surged by 130 pc in Q1 this year: Report

New Delhi, May 7 The shipments of 5G tablets in India have surged by an impressive 130 per cent (quarter-on-quarter) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, a new report showed on Tuesday.

According to CyberMedia Research (CMR), the tablet market in the country has experienced an 8 per cent (quarter-on-quarter) growth in Q1.

"The rapid rollout of 5G infrastructure and the increasing availability of 5G-enabled tablets are fueling a consumer desire for future-proofing themselves with 5G tablets," said Menka Kumari, Analyst, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

"This, combined with the presence of feature-rich tablets across price points is propelling tablets to become pivotal tools in consumers' lives," she added.

In Q1, Samsung reclaimed the top position with a 37 per cent market share, driven by a strong B2B deal and popular models like the Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy Tab A9 Plus.

Apple secured a second spot with a solid 21 per cent share, primarily due to the success of its iPad 10 and 9 Series.

Lenovo secured the third position with a 17 per cent market share, according to the report.

The premium tablet segment (Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000) experienced a remarkable 47 per cent (quarter-on-quarter) jump.

In addition, analysts forecast a steady 5 to 10 per cent growth for the tablet market in 2024, fueled by a wave of technological advancements.

"The potential debut of premium tablets with OLED displays will further fuel the growth momentum of the premium segment. We also anticipate that government and education initiatives following the General Elections might provide a significant boost to the market," said Kumari.

